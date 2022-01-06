Robert “Bob” William Ludwig, 75, Cape Carteret, passed peacefully on Jan. 3, 2022, with his family at his side after a short, brave battle with pancreatic cancer. As his health failed, his family remained by his side continuously; supporting him with love and passion as he edged towards the arms of our Lord.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Bob was the first child born November 12, 1946, in Lebanon, PA to the late William Franklin and Kathleen Gerberich Ludwig.
Bob was a high school math teacher for 30 years in the Harrisburg City School System. After retiring and moving to Cape Carteret, he continued teaching by patiently tutoring his grandchildren in math when called upon. An avid and exceptional golfer, he enjoyed watching golfers tee off from the comfort of his home after he was no longer able to play. An exceptional athlete, Bob was an accomplished three sport athlete in high school and the starting 3rd baseman at Elizabethtown College. While coaching the John Harris High School baseball team, he coached the number one draft pick for Major League Baseball in 1980.
Music was a passion of his throughout his life. As a former baritone player, he enjoyed music and theater. For 30 years he was a respected integral part of the Timbers Dinner Theater.
The family will miss Sunday dinners at Pop Pop’s where he opened his home and cooked delicious meals for his children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. Family and friends were his joy.
He is survived by daughters, Danielle Register (James Jr.) of Peletier and Michelle Daffron (Kevin) of Cape Carteret; mother of his daughters, Darlene Larson of Cape Carteret, NC; stepdaughters, Hayley Ness (Chris) of Reinholds, PA and Barbara Tufano (Carmine) of Long Beach, NY; grandchildren, Morgan Prestridge (Briton), Madison Register, James Register III, Jack Daffron, Ayden Daffron, Carmine Tufano, and Sonny Tufano; brother, Edward Ludwig (Elaine) of Fredericksburg, PA; Nephews, Terry Ludwig (Kristy) of Lebanon, PA, Travis Ludwig (Nancy) of Hummelstown, PA, Danny Ludwig (Julia) of Severna Park, MD, Matt Ludwig (Jessica) of Collegeville, PA; Niece, Jennifer Ludwig Bhatia (Vikas) of Tampa, FL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helga Maly Felty-Ludwig; grandson, Shane Clifford Campbell and brother, Lewis Ludwig.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lebanon County Christian Ministries, Lebanon, PA and Hebron Colony Ministries in Boone, NC.
Zoom Link to Livestream Service:
https://zoom.us/j/7886339850?pwd=WmZkRjNrZkI0VnI0MUJHMWRhWWlUdz09
Meeting ID: 788 633 9850
Passcode: Ludwig
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.