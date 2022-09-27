Faye Davis Baker, 83, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 29, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, at Munden Funeral Home.
Faye was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1939, in Smithfield, North Carolina, to the late Luther and Beatrice Davis. Following high school, she furthered her education at Hardbarger Business School where she earned her associate degree. In 1958, she married the love of her life, Joseph Kelly Baker Sr. They made the move to Carteret County in 1972 and became members of Parkview Baptist Church and later became members of St. James United Methodist Church in Newport.
Faye could often be found with a book in hand as reading was one of her favorite pastimes. She was a huge Elvis fan, knowing all the tunes and happily singing along.
She is survived by her sons, Kelly Baker, Jr. and his wife Cheryl, of Newport, and Chris Baker and wife Suzanne, of Durham; brother, Sandy Davis and wife Barbara, of Ayden; grandchildren, Patrick Baker and wife Christine, of Newport, Heath Baker of Wilmington and Katelynn Baker and partner Bob LaManna of Knoxville, TN; and great-grandson, Anthony LaManna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Joseph Kelly Baker Sr.; and sister, Glenda Johnson.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.