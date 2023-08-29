Deanie Jones, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 2nd, at Bayview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, September 1st, also at Munden Funeral Home.
Deanie was a Promise Land girl known for her cheerful smile, positive attitude, and never having met a stranger.
Deanie is survived by her 2 adoring children, Sean Adams and his wife Carmela, and Dawn Adams; along with her beloved brother, Ray Adams; and nephews Shannon Adams, Anthony Adams, Johnny Riggs, and Kevin Adams; as well as a long list of family she adored.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron J. Jones; mother, Rebecca Marie Guthrie; father, Charles Adams; sisters, Betty Holt and Faye Guthrie; and brothers Fred Adams and Bryan Guthrie.
Walmart stock is sure to plummet in the wake of her absence.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
