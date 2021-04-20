Joseph Morton Willis, 36, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his home.
His celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sadler Farm at 213 Sadler Farm Road in Havelock. Please wear your shorts and flip-flops, as Joseph would of wanted, and let the kids bring their fishing rods. It will be a celebration of his life, followed by food and fellowship.
Joseph enjoyed working with his hands and he excelled as a sheet metal mechanic after graduating Craven Community College with a degree in aviation systems technology. He then went into training for auto and marine upholstery. He also was a commercial diver and small business owner. As a native of Carteret County, Joseph loved the water. He spent countless hours diving, fishing, boating and hunting on the water. Joseph was known for his sense of humor, and he enjoyed making others laugh. He would light up the room with his infectious smile and sense of humor. Joseph’s love for his children was unmatched. He and Brody loved eating sushi and playing card and video games together. He and Emmalyn loved riding bikes around the neighborhood and playing board games around the table with family, especially the weekly game nights with all of the children together.
Joseph is survived by his son, Brody Sadler Willis; daughter, Emmalyn Kate Willis; mother, Patty Morton Banks and husband Walter of Beaufort; father, Danny Ray Willis of Harlowe; sister, Amanda Willis Small of Harlowe; paternal grandmother, Ellen Banks of Core Creek; and nephew, Harrison Thomas Small of Harlowe.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Elsie Morton; paternal grandparents, Calvin and Jean Willis; stepgrandfather, Carlton Banks.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.