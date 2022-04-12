DENISE HOPEWELL AVERY, Morehead City
Denise Hopewell Avery, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 14th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. James Bradley. Denise was born on September 29, 1957, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, to AG and Joyce Hopewell.
MICHAEL "MICKEY" LAWRENCE MUNS, Morehead City
Michael “Mickey” Lawrence Muns, 59, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. His funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 14th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John Pollock.
SHIRLEY QUICK, Cape Carteret
Shirley Quick, 80, of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home. Shirley was born on October 31, 1941, in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Albert and Thelma Recor. She had many hobbies, Shirley had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening.
SANFORD "SANDY" RAY WHITE, Newport
Sanford "Sandy" Ray White, 67, of Newport, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
SYLVIA FAVA, Newport
Sylvia Fava, 69, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home. Her service will be held privately at a later date. Sylvia was born on July 12, 1952, in Linz County, Austria to the late Hans and Margaret Fox. She worked for many years as an assistant treasurer in the banking industry.
