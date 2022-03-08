Lucretia Garrigan passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There are no services planned at this time.
Lucretia was born and grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts where she attended Immaculate Conception School and Keith Hall in Lowell. She graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Biology. She esaped the frigid New England winters in the early 70s for better weather in Beaufort, NC. She was employed at Duke University Marine Labratory where she met her husband, William Kirby-Smith. She later went on to work at Shelfish Sanitation prior to becoming a labratory supervisior at NCSU-CMAST, where she retired around 2005.
She and her husband raised their two children in Beaufort, and enjoyed visiting many National Parks, camping, and trips to Cape Lookout and Bird Shoal.
Lucretia enjoyed traveling, cooking, and reading. She also adored spending time with her grandaughter, Laila. She was a highly skilled scrabble player and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She was very fond of birdwatching and Farmer's Markets. She possessed a unique sense of humor with an affinity for memes and New Yorker Cartoons. She found peace in watching the beautiful sunsets over the waterr.
Lucretia is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Kirby-Smith of Beaufort, NC, one brother, Michael Garrigan of Scottsville, KY, her son, Matthew Kirby-Smith (wife, Megan Young) of Greenwich, CT, her daughter, Cassie Kirby-Smith of Asheboro, NC, and her beloved grandaughter, Laila Johnson, of Asheboro, NC.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lucretia McAleer Garrigan, and her father, George Martin Garrigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
