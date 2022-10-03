Lydia "Kris" Freshour, Newport
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Jacqueline Shelton
Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Gaspard Criner Jr., Beaufort
Gaspard Xavier Criner Jr., 95, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home. Dr. Gaspard Xavier Criner, Jr. departed this world on October 1st, 2022 to join his Lord and Savior. Gap (as he was known) was a good, honest, decent man and devoted husband and father who loved nothing more than seeing his children and grandchildren be happy and content. Gap's passion was fishing and we know that he will be sharing plenty of fishing tips in the great beyond.
JERALD "JERRY" E. VAN DE VOORD, Swansboro
Jerald “Jerry” E. Van De Voord, 71, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. His graveside service will be at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, October 11th, at Coastal Carolina Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville. A celebration of life will be held at Salty Shores Trailer Park, Saturday, October 29th at 2 pm.
