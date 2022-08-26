SgtMaj Sherwood Swann, Newport
SgtMaj Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 pm at Newport VFW 8986. The family will receive friends following the service. Sgt Maj Swann was born in NY, NY but lived most of his life in Mass. At the age of 19 he enlisted in the Marine Corp, Serving 30 years.
Jesse Dearman, Morehead City
Jesse Dearman, 78, of Morehead City died on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Barbara Carter, Beaufort
Barbara Carter, 77, of Beaufort died on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Royal Park Rehab Center in Matthews, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Jack Davis, Beaufort
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Curtis Whaley, Newport
Curtis Whaley, 46, of Newport died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WELDON EARL FULCHER JR., Davis
Weldon Earl Fulcher Jr., 83, of Davis, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
