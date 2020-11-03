Fannie Dudley, 93, of Morehead City, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. D.C. Kirkman officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. Due to the novel coronavirus, masks and social distancing will be required.
Fannie is survived by her daughter, Freida Stevens of New Windsor, N.Y.; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Herring; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isham and Lula Herring; husband, George Dudley Jr.; son, Michael Dudley Sr.; and eight siblings.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
