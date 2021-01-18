Paul Phipps, 70, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his brother’s home in Richmond, Va.
His service was Saturday in Richmond, Va., with interment set for Saturday, Jan. 23 in Fairfax, Va.
Paul was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Indianapolis, Ind., to James and Dare Phipps. Paul was quick to laugh and loyal to his children. He loved holding his grandbabies and cooking for his family. His joys included fishing, boating and golfing with friends and family.
He is survived by his sons, Ian McPhipps and wife Kelly and Daniel Phipps and wife Allison; daughter, Megan Sandidge and husband John; father, James Phipps; brothers, Todd Phipps and wife Laura, Andrew Phipps and wife Caren and Neal Phipps; and grandchildren, Charles Sandidge, Grace Sandidge, Wesley Sandidge, Harrison McPhipps, Zach McPhipps, Bodie McPhipps, Avery Phipps and James Phipps.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Phipps; and mother, Dare Phipps.
Memorials in his memory may be made to Seaturtle.org.
Arrangements are by Affinity Funeral Service.
(Paid obituary)
