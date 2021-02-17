Bobby Allen Guthrie Sr., 68, of Harkers Island, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 41 years, Annette Guthrie of Harkers Island; daughters, Michelle Cox and husband Louis of Grifton, Lynnda Olivier of Harkers Island and Kimberly Powell and husband Nate of South Jordan, Utah; son, Mikie Guthrie and wife Heather of Gloucester; grandchildren; Chelsea Guthrie, Justin Guthrie, Drew Guthrie, Georgia Braddam, Addison Olivier, Morgan Powell, Owen Powell and Kaycee Powell; great-grandchild, Waylon Guthrie; and brothers, Ted Guthrie and Craig Guthrie, both of Harkers Island.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Allen Guthrie Jr.; mother and father, Merrill and Vera Guthrie; and his beloved cousin, Susan Carnemolla.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
