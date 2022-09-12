Larry Perkins
Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
RANDOLPH O. GRADY, SR., Harkers Island
Randolph O. Grady, Sr., 93, of Harkers Island, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory.
BARBARA WATERS, Newport
Barbara Waters, 85, of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Morehead City, N.C.
