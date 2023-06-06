Janice Ray Lewis Ditto, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Nelson Hopkins. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Janice was born on July 3, 1935, in Morehead City, to the late Raymond and Janice Lewis. She grew up in “The Promise Land” at 1203 Shepard Street in Morehead City. Janice met her forever love Donald and was happily married for over 65 years. She was a military wife for over 20 years, through the Vietnam era when she flew in a helicopter and toured the commandant’s home. She had a fulfilling career as a nurse, working at Carteret General, Harborside Clinic in Beaufort for Dr. Mason, Kuers, Bein, and Croswell, and at Greenville Villa Nursing Home.
Janice loved playing basketball when she was younger and was an avid Duke Basketball fan. She was a spirit-filled and compassionate person. “Mama” Janice was known throughout Carteret County for her prayer groups and her ability to connect Christians across all denominations. To say Janice left an indelible impression would be an understatement. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to treasure her memory are her husband of 65 years, Donald S. Ditto Jr. of the home; her daughters, Donna Miller (Alan) of Morehead City, Sherley Buckland (Chris) of Newport, Mary Roberta of Morehead City; brothers, Jerry Thomas Lewis of Morehead City, Raymond Lewis (Jeanie) of Newport; grandchildren, Donald K. Miller (Becky) of Mill Creek, Nina Miller (Jeremiah) of Newport, Jon Buckland (Monica) of Rota, Spain; Christen Buckland (Ryan) of Morehead City, Terry Ditto (John) of Texas, Max Culpepper (Deb) of Winston Salem, NC; great-grandchildren, Noah Miller, Gage Miller, Kaleigh Wickersham, Cora Wickersham, Banks Strunk, Thomas Duhamal, Logan Culpepper, Maggie Culpepper, Julian Culpepper; great-great-grandchild, Everleigh Melton and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Ditto; sister, Susan Lewis, sister-in-law, Edna Faye; and life-long friends, Hattie Dee and Mary Laura.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made in memory of Janice Ray Lewis Ditto to the Promise Land Society at 1711 Evans Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.