David William Gambardella, 39, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.
His funeral service at Munden Funeral Home will be announced soon.
David was born on March 25, 1983, in Mount Kisco, New York. Following graduation from East Carteret High School, David furthered his education at East Carolina University studying Construction Management. Working in industrial construction as an engineer, David was the owner and operator of DWG Building and worked as the Project Manager for RQ Construction. With a vast desire to learn, David also obtained his Private / Commercial / Instrument / Rating Multi Engine Certificate / IFR through the Flight Program at Lenoir Community College.
David’s biggest joy in life were his 2 boys, he spent his time teaching them how to build things, going on trips with them, and loved simply watching them play
He is survived by his sons, Rustyn Tice Gambardella and Asher David Gambardella, both of Morehead City; mother, Patricia Ann Gould and husband Terrell of Gloucester; father, Frank Antonio Gambardella and wife Fernanda of Garopaba, Brazil; sister, Lara Gambardella Boudreau and husband Christopher Josh of Harkers Island; maternal grandparents, Helen Fischer and husband Bodo H. of Somers, NY; god parents, Angela Patelis of Atlanta, GA and David William Fusiak of Garrison, NY; mother of his children and former wife, Alaina Toler of Morehead City; numerous aunts and uncles; and 4 nieces.
David was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gennarro and Francesa Gambardella and maternal grandfather, William Fusiak.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions, may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
