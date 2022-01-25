Ruth Blackford, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at her home.
A service to celebrate the life of Ruth will be held at a later date.
Ruth was born October 5, 1931, in Goldsboro to the late Robert and Lola Crow. She moved to the Crystal Coast in 1992 where she met her late husband, Wade Blackford, who was the light of her life. Ruth was the owner of a gourmet food shop in downtown Morehead City for many years. She loved to cook and was a fine artist. Ruth was always well put together. She overcame many obstacles and was an amazing mother to her two children.
She is survived by her daughter, Anitra Cook Crow; stepson, A. Wade Blackford Jr. and wife Linbi; grandchildren, Patrick Cook and Sashell Blackford.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William “Bill” Cook; sisters, Alice “Bootsie” Morris and Mary Ann Lesmerises; and a brother, Clarence “Chuck” Crow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Ruth Blackford may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, PO Box 75832, Topeka, KS 66675; Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or a local animal shelter near you.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
