Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City.
Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938, to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds. Her family moved to Ohio when she was a teen. She met her husband, Samuel Gore and they were married on June 25, 1955. They resided in Mentor on the Lake, Ohio until they moved to Broad Creek, North Carolina in 1976.
She loved God, her church and her family. She attended Mentor Church of God while living in Mentor on the Lake, Ohio. There she taught Sunday school, directed Christmas plays and was involved in Woman’s Ministries. After moving to Broad Creek, North Carolina, she attended Broad Creek Church of God. There she served for over 30 years as church secretary and in various other capacities. She loved her church family and they loved her. There was no task too big or small she would not do. “Sister Shirley” was small in stature but was a spiritual giant.
At age 50, she went back to school, earned her GED and insurance license then joined the Willis Insurance Agency, where she was employed for 30 years. All her customers became a part of her family. Her inner light attracted everyone. The customers loved Ms. Shirley and she loved them.
Her and Mr. Bill were quite the team. Her all petite and proper, him all big and gruff. It worked for them for over 62 years. He said it was love at first sight for him when he saw her singing in the church choir. It might have taken her awhile or maybe she was just playing hard to get but eventually she was hooked. How happy they must be together in their heavenly home.
She was a great cook. Though others have tried, no one else’s compare to her gravy and biscuits, coconut cake, and so many others too numerous to list. We will all miss those. She cooked love into every bite.
She touched so many people with her love, compassion, and grace. She lived the true life of service to her God, church, family and profession. She was the one for so many. The one you called to pray. The one you called to share good news and bad. She believed in the power of prayer and she led others to believe, too
“Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things; I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord” Matthew 25:23
A graveside service was held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Broad Creek Community Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Willis and husband, Mac of Beaufort; son, Joseph Gore; grandson, William Willis and wife, Kat of Newport; granddaughter, Tina Eubanks and husband, Ivey of Marshallberg; grandson, Nathan Watson and wife, Billie of Newport; grandson, Jason Watson of Beaufort; grandson, Jason Shannon and wife, Shelly of Salter Path; great grandson, Sean Willis of Beaufort; great grandson, Mackenzie Eubanks of Marshallberg; great granddaughter, Emma Watson of Newport; great grandson, Nathan Watson II of Newport; great great granddaughter, Lisa Agnes Willis of Beaufort; her sisters, Roberta Yeary of Geneva, OH and Peggy Kotnik of Cape Carteret; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Nell Hammonds, brother James Hammonds and love of her life and husband of 62 years, Samuel “Bill” Gore.
Special thanks to the staff of Carteret Landing for their loving care of Ms. Shirley. Words cannot express our appreciation for all you did for our family
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Broad Creek Church of God 394 Broad Creek Loop Rd Newport NC 28570
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
