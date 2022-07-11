Victor Yeck, of Swansboro, was liberated to eternal and peaceful rest in the early hours of July 4, 2022. He was born on New Year’s Eve 1932 in Irvington, NJ.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 10:00 at St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro with Reverend Michelle Bullock officiating.
He left home to serve his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps in 1950. His four years of service took him to Korea, Jacksonville, NC, and then eventually to Swansboro, NC, which he would happily and lovingly come to call home.
Victor married Williane Glancy of Swansboro on August 7, 1954, and together they raised two sons in the house and home that they built together on Yeck Lane. Victor dedicated himself to his family, his church (St. Peter’s by the Sea), and his career as a Naval Inspector on Camp Lejeune until his retirement in 1990. In retirement, he remained actively engaged in his community, serving the town of Swansboro as a building inspector and in countless contributions and improvements to the physical plant of his church.
He is survived and celebrated by his loving wife, Williane Yeck of the home; sons, Tommy (Dana) Yeck of Norfolk, VA and Jimmy (Freda) Yeck of Swansboro; grandchildren, Amanda Gyves (Andy), Joseph Zamora (Bree), Summer Zuazua (Jorge), Jake Malpass (Dorothy), and Alexia Jones (Adam); and great grandchildren, Capriana, David, Elizabeth, Jareth, J.J., Molly, and Sayuri.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Disabled Veterans at dav.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.