Billie Jeanette Worthington Pate, 90, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Carteret Landing Assisted Living and Memory Unit.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 13th, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, officiated by Rev. Dennis Peay of Westminster United Methodist Church of Kinston.
Billie, known by friends over the years as Billie or Jeanette, was born on June 10, 1932, in Ayden, North Carolina, to the late Samuel Worthington and Mary Elizabeth Worthington. Following her retirement from Dupont in Kinston, she and her late husband, Herbert Pate, moved to the coast of North Carolina where they resided in Atlantic Beach. They had 41 wonderful years together before his passing in 2012. Ms. Pate was a happy homemaker and active member of Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City. After Herbert’s passing, she remained active with the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship. Proud of her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, she was a strong supporter of their endeavors.
Ms. Pate is survived by her daughter, Connie Nobles Mintz and husband Dr. Rudolph Mintz Jr. of Kinston, NC; grandchildren, Stuart Mintz Cherry and husband Dr. W.R. “Bob” Cherry III of Wilmington, NC, and Rudolph “Dolph” I. Mintz III and wife Heather Shaw Mintz of Kinston, NC; great-grandchildren, William “Will” Cherry IV, Charlotte Cherry, Davis Cherry, Mollie Mintz, and Rudolph “Rudy” Mintz IV; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ms. Pate was preceded in death by her sisters, Stella W. Parker, Lillian W. Kirschner, Jessie Worthington, Joyce W. Munkert, and Marie Adams; and brothers, Doug Worthington and Harold Worthington.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to thank the staff and nursing care at Carteret Landing for the care of their mother.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
