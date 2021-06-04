Daniel Robert, 74; service Tuesday

Daniel Christopher Robert, 74, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
He was both an avid golfer and fisherman. As long as he was in the sunshine with his family and friends, he couldn't be happier. Danny especially enjoyed golfing with his daughter, Stacey.
Danny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lorraine Koop Robert; daughter, Stacey Robert of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, James Weick and wife Allison of Pensylvania; sister, Madeline Salvani of Highland Falls, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Charley Koop and wife Dori of New Berlin, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Koop of Garnerville, N.Y. Danny will be forever remembered by his nieces and nephews that span from coast to coast, as well as his unlikely best buddy, Marvin the cat.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Joseph, Kathy and Eve.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the phenomenal staff at Crystal Coast Hospice House whose loving and compassionate care gave Danny great comfort in his final days.
