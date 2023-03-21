Rex Taylor, 66, of Harlowe, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 21st at the Taylor Family Cemetery in Harlowe, officiated by Deacon James Strange.
Rex was born on July 8, 1956, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late William “Toby” and Iris Taylor. Talented beyond belief, Rex was excellent at metalwork, construction, and anything he put his hand to, including the boat he restored and enjoyed for years. Fishing was by far his most favorite pastime, he would spend countless hours on the water which provided a challenge, excitement, peace, and a sense of accomplishment. He also enjoyed spending time outside gardening or grilling a hearty meal for his family. Rex could tell you anything you wanted to know about Classic Cars and was always keen to share his excitement and knowledge of the classics with others.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Edna Taylor; daughter, Jessica Taylor of Carrboro; son, Lee Taylor of Havelock; sisters, Myrtis Taylor and Anna Floyd, both of Havelock; brother, John Taylor of Havelock; fur baby, Mako; and a niece and several nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Carteret Health Care Cancer Center (Formerly RAAB Cancer Center), 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.