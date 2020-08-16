Jelder "JR" Thompson, 86, of Morehead City, passed on to eternal life Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Trinity Elms Assisted Living in Clemmons.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Andrew Midgett. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
“JR” was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Clarkton to the late Preston and Maizie Thompson. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and Carolina Power and Light with 35 year of service to both. He also was a licensed electrician and owned Sunset Electric Service.
"JR" loved people and he loved his father in heaven. During his illness the past two years, his speech was different at times, however, when he bowed his head to pray, God gifted him with perfect words of praise.
“JR” was everything to his family and set a constant example of love and commitment for them all. Remembering his faith, humor, strength and tenacity to "get the job done" will be part of his legacy.
Survivors include his wife, Eunice Delcena Thompson; daughters, Fay Phillips and husband Michael and Kay McCaskill and husband Carr, all of Winston Salem; sons, Gary Thompson and wife Nancy of Newport and Tony Thompson of Mocksville; and sister, Alma Jean Smith of Charlotte. Fondly known as "Papa." he has nine surviving grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gayle Suggs and Ann Dulin; and brothers, David, Douglas and Derwood Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Faith Evangelical Bible Church, 8170 Highway 70, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
