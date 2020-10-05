Martha Ann Vincent da Silva, 58, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
A gathering of friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
When you met Martha, you knew you were meeting a kind and generous spirit. Her mother often described her as one who marched to the beat of a different drummer. Her free-spirited personality allowed her to give and support others without question. Martha always made sure others around her had everything they needed. She gave food when people were hungry, she gave support and laughter when they were sad. Even in her neediest of times, she still gave support, hope and love to others.
She loved others fiercely no matter what walk of life they came from. Martha’s position of parish administrator at St. Paul Episcopal Church gave her the perfect opportunity to spread her love and generosity to anyone who walked through the doors. Even in the midst of her own battle with cancer, she spent her long waits at doctor’s offices comforting others and giving them hope in their moments of crisis. She selflessly gave to others even to the very end, and her love never ceased. Martha was a light in this world that will be sorely missed.
Martha is survived by her husband, Ronaldo da Silva of Newport; daughter, Kendall Lewis of Beaufort; son, Andrew Lewis of Cape Carteret; sisters, Becky Smith of Garner, Nina Blackman of Smithfield and Melissa Vincent of Morehead City; and brother, Kevin Vincent of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Vincent.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Martha to the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina or the Brennan Children’s Hospital of Baptist Hospital of Winston-Salem.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
