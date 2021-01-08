Clifford “Sonny” Chambers, 71, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
“Sonny” was born March 11, 1949, in Portland, Maine. He was predeceased by his parents, Myron and June Chambers. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where his bravery was awarded with two Purple Heart medals. In his free time, he always enjoyed shooting a good game of pool. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather to his family.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel Chambers and Matthew Chambers, both of Newport; sisters, Debbie Ellington and husband Jerry of Clayton and Sandy Choate and husband David and Sharon Tetterton, all of Newport; brothers, Wayne Chambers of Newport and Marvin Chambers and wife Sarah of Dunn; grandchildren, Nathaniel Chambers and Madison Chambers; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Beamer Chambers.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Clifford to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
