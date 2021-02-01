Judy Elizabeth Hauge Filipcic, 69, of Cape Carteret, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her home.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She is survived by sons, James Adams and Michael Filipcic of the home; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Valentine Filipcic.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
