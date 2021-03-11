Leslie "Buddy” Rose, 81, of Harkers Island, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Clint Nelson officiating. Burial will followe at Dora Willis Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed.
Leslie Roger “Buddy” Rose was born July 15, 1939, to Leslie and Christine Rose on Harkers Island, being the first son after seven daughters. Six more children followed Leslie. His father, Leslie, was a commercial fisherman with Stacy Davis for at least 20 years. Times were hard for a family that size on a fisherman’s pay. Leslie often recalled when food was scarce and choices were few. He didn’t have his own bed until he was in his teens. One of his fondest memories was installing an indoor hand pump in his mommy’s kitchen so she wouldn’t have to go outside to get water. That made her very happy. The hard times drew the family very close together, and there have been few families on the island that were as close as they have been.
Because of the necessity to help provide for his family, Leslie never had the chance to complete high school, something he always wanted so much to do. As a teenager, he commercial fished with Ivey Gaskill and also went north on a dredge boat, as well as working at some local boatyards. In 1961, he married Margaret Ann Lewis. Her family had recently moved back to Harkers Island after her father’s retirement from the U.S. Coast Guard. They had two children, Joan Leslie and Jonathan Brett.
During the early years of the marriage, Leslie worked at a few boatyards, was on a Coast and Geodetic Survey boat for about a year, then worked at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for about five years in the carpenter shop. During those five years, he received the “Zero Defects” award for his division, competing with around 100 other workers. It was most unusual someone as young as he, and who had been there for just a short period of time, would receive this award. It was truly an honor for him. A reduction in force at the base brought him back to the island, where he and Ann decided to take a chance on starting his own boatbuilding business, something he had always wanted to do. It was tough starting with nothing, especially that first year or so, but eventually things improved. Leslie built 62 boats over a 17-year period, sending boats as far north as Massachusetts and as far south as Florida. As the demand for wooden boats waned in the mid to late 80s, he decided to change the emphasis of the business from boatbuilding to boat maintenance and boat slips, and installed a railways and ramp. Leslie was a man of many talents; he could do woodwork, building boats and his own home and other buildings, wiring, plumbing and small engine repair. These abilities enabled him to keep overhead costs manageable and therefore make his small business fairly successful.
His favorite summer pastimes were going out in his boat, getting overboard and getting a mess of clams or scallops, setting a net in the bay or anything that put him on the water. In recent years, you would most often find him, his brothers and many other friends gathered in the Bull Pen or at the Fish Cleaning Station, sharing their favorite memories or the news of the day. It’s safe to say those times will never be the same.
Leslie lived a simple, but full, life. He adored his parents and his 12 siblings. His children, grandchildren and especially the last little great-grandchild, Dawson, were his greatest accomplishments in life. He sacrificed many personal wishes and desires in order to provide a good life for them. To his family and friends, there will never be another to fill his shoes.
After a devastating bout with a bacterial infection in 2018, which lasted for several excruciating months, followed by severe bouts of vertigo, he never fully regained the strength, vigor and stamina he once had. It was during this time he fully and completely surrendered his heart, soul and life to the Lord. On the morning of March 9, 2021, he peacefully stepped from his earthly home into the heavenly kingdom.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Rose; daughter, Joan Rose O’Neal and husband J.D. O’Neal; son, Jon Rose and wife Cathy of Gloucester; grandchildren, Bertley Paul Willis Jr. and Christopher Ryan Rose, both of Gloucester, Contessa Ann Willis of Harkers Island and Jonathan Michael Rose and wife Rebecca of Bettie; and great-grandson, Dawson Cole Rose of Bettie.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the following Free Grace Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 458, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
