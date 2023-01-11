Cheryl Clutter, Cape Carteret
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic
Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 14th at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Danny Anderson and Rev. Ken Saleeby.
JOAN "JONI" GUTHRIE DUGGAN, Morehead City
Joan "Joni" Guthrie Duggan, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 13th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
DANIEL E. MCGEE, Ocean
Daniel E. McGee, 73, of Ocean, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.