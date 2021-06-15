Patrick Ryan Harrell, 28, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. He has family in Carteret County.
His service is at noon Wednesday at Tar Landing Baptist Church with Pastor Jack Marshburn officiating. His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and JoAnne Harrell of Jacksonville; two half-sisters, Rebecca Thomas and husband Paul of New York and Victoria Bleggi and husband David of Jacksonville; two nephews, Brady Thomas and Dylan Thomas, both of New York; and his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Hilda Harrell of Jacksonville.
Mr. Harrell was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Frances Edgerton.
The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to A Caring Heart, 180 Coastal Lane, Jacksonville, NC 28546; or the IQuOLIOC, Inc., 211 Drummer Kellum Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546; or to autismsociety-nc.org/camp-royall.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
