Chase Arline Dixon, 23, of Otway, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Chase’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Chase loved working on the water as a commercial fisherman. He was a very loving person and had a very loving relationship with his mother and his sisters. He was an ambitious and helpful person who never knew a stranger. He loved hunting and spending time working in the garage with his father and in Texas with his cousins, Courtney and Cameron.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa Mims of Havelock; father, Mickey Dixon and stepmother Katrina of Otway; sisters, Destinee Beck and Chandler Dixon, both of Beaufort, Sabrina Lupton of South River and Amber Beck of Morehead City; brothers, Christopher Beck of Morehead City, Zachary Fulcher of Beaufort and Joshua Cahoon of South River; nieces and nephews, Collins Beck, Daphne Kate Lupton and Lane Lupton; and aunt and uncle, Wendy and Mitchell Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David and Sharon Garner; paternal grandparents, Wilford and Mavis Dixon; and paternal grandmother, Sherry and Teddy Scott.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials cards may be made to the family.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.