David Long, 39, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, April 8th, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Freddie Braswell. He will be laid to rest privately. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 12th, at Glad Tidings Church.
David was born on June 26,1983, in Morehead City, to Wayne and Suzanne Long. He was a lifelong resident of Carteret County and graduated from East Carteret High School. David continued his education at Carteret Community College and later East Carolina University. He enjoyed many hobbies, such as golfing, hunting, fishing, working out, and eating great food.
David served on the board of Carteret Community College and enjoyed giving his time to help others. He taught the local kids the fun of hunting. A genuinely happy person who loved his family. His little girl was the apple of his eye. He attended many of her dance recitals, and he loved nothing more than spending time with his dad and grandparents.
He is survived by his father, Wayne Long of Beaufort, NC; mother, Suzanne Long of Angier, NC; daughter, Georgia Ann Long of the home; sisters, Melissa Dawn Henries of Raleigh, NC, Carla Jo Vincent (Steven) of Goldsboro, NC; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace W. and Georgia Mae Long, Gerald and Margaret Ann Piner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
