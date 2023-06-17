Anne Hepler
Anne Hepler, 67, passed away Saturday, June 17, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Bruce Roberts
Bruce Stewart Roberts, 93, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
EVELYN J. ERATH, Morehead City
Evelyn J. Erath, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living. Evelyn's full obituary will be shared once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
BERNICE C. NOBLES, Morehead City
Bernice C. Nobles, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements and full obituary are pending at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
NILA MAE WINDER, Newport
Nila Mae Winder, 82, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. The family will celebrate Nila's life at a later date with a memorial service to be held in Hays, Kansas. Nila was born on July 24, 1940, in Pfeifer, Kansas, to the late Alois and Pauline Breit.
THOMAS HOWARD RADY, Morehead City
Thomas Howard Rady, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Services for Thomas are pending at this time and will be announced as soon as they are finalized.
