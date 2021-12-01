John Anthony Williams, 45, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
John was born on November 27, 1975, in Salem, Virginia. After graduating from Fernandina Beach High School in Florida, he went on to Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL and then East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. He graduated with his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Environmental Science which focused on understanding and developing solutions for environmental problems. The education and precision of his work ethic was put to great use with his employment as Industrial Hygienist at the Naval Health Clinic in Cherry Point, NC.
John is survived by his father and stepmother, Gregg and Betty Williams of Fernandina Beach, FL; mother, Juritta Adams of Roanoke, VA; and brother, Matt Williams of Roanoke, VA.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Jessie and Geraldine Williams; maternal grandparents, John and Glenna Adams; and his beloved canine friends, Lily and Danny.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Women’s Shelter, 1333 S. Glenburnie Rd., New Bern, NC 28562, or Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
