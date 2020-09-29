Jalila Joyner Perry, 59, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Morehead City.
Her funeral service was Monday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Entombment will be held at a later date at Mansfield Community Cemetery in Morehead City.
She is survived by her husband, George Perry of Morehead City; sons, Jerome Joyner, Justin Lee Joyner Jeremy Perry, all of Morehead City; daughter, Jessica Joyner of Havelock; nine grandchildren; father, James Henry Wilson of Morehead City; sisters, Renee Washington of Havelock and Jane Wilson of Morehead City; and four brothers, Jonathan Wilson of Wisconsin; James Wilson of New Bern, Chris Wilson of Arizona and Edward Wilson of Morehead City.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Esther Smalls.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
