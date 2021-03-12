Robert “Bob” Edward Crocker, 69, of Swansboro, died Wednesday March 10, 2021, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
His celebration of life service is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Enon Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. James Kelley officiating.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by wife, Connie Odham Crocker of the home; sons, Robert Christopher Crocker of Swansboro and Jonathan Earl Crocker of Jacksonville; grandchildren; and a sister, Edie Purdie of Sandy Springs, Ga.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James Crocker; and a sister, Phoebe McCue.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ALS research online at als.org or to Enon Chapel Baptist Church Music Department, 101 Barbara St., Midway Park, NC 28544.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
