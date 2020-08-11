Ina Ruth Cox Overman, 89, of Morehead City, formerly of Ahoskie, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Due to the novel coronavirus, a graveside service for family members only will be held at Highland Memorial Gardens in Ahoskie with Dr. Trey Gilliam and the Rev. Anita Thompson officiating. A memorial service to honor Ruth’s life may be held at a later date.
Ruth was born in Wayne County June 18, 1931, to Walter B. and Phoebe G. Cox. She graduated from Brogden High School and Rex Hospital School of Nursing. She was quoted as a senior in her Rex yearbook that she “has a big heart, always wishing to do right and be friends with everyone.” She was a registered nurse working in several hospitals and doctors’ offices. Upon her retirement, she was a longtime volunteer for the Roanoke Chowan Hospital Auxiliary. She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ahoskie Chapter 291. She loved her church family and church, First Baptist Church of Ahoskie, where she was a member for many years.
Surviving are her children, Glenn Overman and wife Susan of Winterville, Russell Overman and wife Lynn of Morehead City and Mark Overman and wife Joey of Chesapeake, Va.; her daughter-in-law, Vicky Overman of Ahoskie; her grandchildren, Glenn Overman Jr. of Durham, Heather Deanes and husband Rick of Winterville, Betsy Lane of Morehead City, West Overman and wife Meagan of Washington, N.C., Nick Overman of Norfolk, Va., and Sarah Overman of Chesapeake, Va.; her great-grandchildren, Madison Deanes, Emma Lane, Tyler Deanes, Jackson Lane, Deaglan Overman and Turner Overman; her sister, Martha Phipps and brother Bobby Cox, both of Goldsboro; stepgrandchildren, Nick Kyriacou and wife Stephanie, Alex Kyriacou and Jonathon Kyriacou, all of New Fairfield, Conn., Brittany Vermillion of Fredericksburg, Va., and Delaney Little of Norfolk, Va.; stepgreat-grandson, Mayson Kyriacou; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband William G. “Bill” Overman; and sisters, Katherine McClenny, Edna Price and Hilda Kornegay.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service of Ahoskie will be open for friends and family to view Mrs. Overman, pay their last respects and sign the guest register from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the Capital Fund, First Baptist Church of Ahoskie, P.O. Box 649, Ahoskie, NC 27910, or you may donate online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search, and typing Ruth Overman.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service – Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Overman family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
(Paid obituary)
