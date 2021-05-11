John "Mike" Michael Brake, 74, of Beaufort, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home.
His funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mike is survived by his wife, Amy; son, Jesse F. Brake; and granddaughter, Olivia J. Nelson and parents Emily and Kevin Nelson. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank Brake and wife Molly and Jack Brake and wife Kathryn; and a sister, Helen McGrath.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brianna Marie McLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, c/o OLPH Catholic School, 328 Hammond St., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
