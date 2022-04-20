John Nelson Duncan Jr., 91, of Beaufort, NC passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.
John was born in Raleigh, NC on February 1, 1931, to John Nelson Duncan and Dorothy Sloan Allen Duncan. John was a 1949 graduate of Broughton High School in Raleigh, where he was co-captain of Broughton’s 1949 undefeated basketball team. He graduated from Duke University in 1953. After graduation, he joined the Army and served in Korea and Japan. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jean Leigh Cash Duncan, and their daughter, Jean Leigh Duncan.
John worked for Great America Insurance Company from 1957 to 1964 in Raleigh, New York, Winston-Salem, and Richmond. He joined Moore & Johnson Insurance Agency in Raleigh in 1964 as a partner and worked there until his retirement in 1992. He and Jean retired to Beaufort, N.C. in 1995.
John is survived by his son, John Nelson Duncan III and his wife Melanie of Beaufort; daughter Martha Moore Duncan Harrison and her husband Arthur of Beaufort; and son Hillman Cash Duncan and his wife Kate of Raleigh. He is also survived by his grandchildren; John Nelson Duncan IV, Joseph Leigh Duncan, Caroline Leigh Harrison, Catherine Sloan Harrison, Hillman Cash Duncan Jr., and Colby Nicks Duncan. He is also survived by his sister Martha Duncan Everett of Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday April 30, 2022, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort N.C. The family will receive friends in the Eure Building after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations:
ASPCA, https://secure.aspca.org/donate/
Carteret Home Health & Hospice, 3722 Bridges Street Suite 201, Morehead City, NC 28557
St. Jude Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Ann St. United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St, Beaufort, NC 28516
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
