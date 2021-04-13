Dennis John Pittman, 68, of Beaufort, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, April 12, 2021, in New Bern.
His funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Stacy Freewill Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Stacy Community Cemetery.
Born Dec. 8, 1952, in Portland, Maine, to Julia Blackwell Pittman and Dennis Pittman, Dennie grew up enjoying Maine and North Carolina family and culture. Living on Taft Avnue and Lawn Avenue, in Portland, summering in Carteret County, he graduated from Deering High School, class of 1971, and attended the University of Maine-Portland and the University of New England-Biddeford.
From childhood, Dennie never met a stranger, loved people and their unique life stories and valued his work caring for people at Pineland Center in Pownal, Maine. After Pineland's closure, he attended the University of Maine-Augusta to prepare for years of work at Tri-County Mental Health.
Dennie was a gifted writer, photographer, cook and artist. He found beauty in nature and art and excelled in artistic craft work. With a deep love for God, Dennie cherished his family. He considered his sisters' children his own and treasured his Northern and Southern family and lifelong friends. He enjoyed visiting and traveling with family, Nelson family reunions and passing down family stories. Dennie sparked laughter, humor and joy to those around him.
He is survived by his sister, Martha P. Robertson of Bar Mills, Maine; niece, Serina R. Kannan and husband Patrick of Morehead City; nephews, John L. Robinson and wife Wendy of Stacy, Jonathan G. Robertson and wife Deanne of Biddeford, Maine, Stephen P. Robertson and wife Lori of Hollis, Maine, Scott A. Robertson and wife Lynn of Brunswick, Maine, and Benjamin B. Robertson and wife Amanda of Carlisle, Pa.; his aunts, Martha "Sissy" P. Hancock of Stacy and Thelma D. Pittman of Davis; uncle, Larry C. Pittman of Beaufort; great-nieces and nephews, Emilee Graham, Ashlyn Robinson, Caleb, Joshua, Rachel, Rebekah, David, Lydia, Isaac, Asher, Joy Anne Damaris and Grace Robertson; and many beloved cousins and friends.
Dennie was preceded in death by his parents; eldest sister, Damaris P. Robinson; and brothers-in-law, Norman Lee Robinson and David G. Robertson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dennie's name may be made to Stacy Freewill Baptist Church, 1290 Highway 70, NC 28581, or to Catholic Charities.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.