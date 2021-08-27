Freddie McAnulty, 72; service later

Freddie “Fred” McAnulty, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
A service will be held at a later date.
Fred was a US Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War and later became the owner and operator of Carolina Plumbing Company. Fred was a wonderful husband, father and friend. Remembered for his impeccable work ethic and generosity. He embraced everyone and looked forward to time spent with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra “Sam” Broome McAnulty of Pine Knoll Shores; son, Scott McAnulty and wife, April of Morehead City; two grandchildren, Jacob McAnulty and Addison McAnulty of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Ruby McAnulty; two brothers, Wade H. McAnulty Jr. and Phillip N. McAnulty.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
