Joseph Christopher Williams, 66, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Patrick Whaley officiating.
He is survived by wife, Debbie Morris of the home; sisters, Ann Coker of Georgia and Alice Morton of Hubert; and brother, Earl Williams of Swansboro.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby and Barbara Williams; and brothers, Roger and Wayne Williams.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
