DENNIE F. LEWIS, Harkers Island
Dennie F. Lewis, 88, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Doris Small, Newport
Doris Small, 85, of Newport, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
IRENE WEEBER
Irene Weeber, 96, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at Carteret Landing. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
MYRA PHILYAW, Newport, Formerly of New Bern
Myra Philyaw, 82, of Newport, formerly of New Bern, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabillitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
ALMA JEAN ARTHUR MURPHY, Marshallberg
Alma Jean Arthur Murphy, 90, of Marshallberg, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022, surrounded by her devoted family. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 12th, at Marshallberg Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Randy Moore. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
