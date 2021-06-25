Cheryl Boyles Smith, 55, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. After a yearlong battle with cancer, the loving wife, mother and friend is now in her heavenly home, where she is finally healed and rejoicing in the love of her Lord and Savior.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Nelson Hopkins. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, an online webcast of her service through her obituary page is available, as is the ability to post online condolences at mundenfuneralhome.net/obituary/Cheryl-Boyles-Smith.
Cheryl Boyles was born Aug. 7, 1965, to Larry and Joyce Timbrook Boyles at Oakland Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif. She was the third of four children.
If you asked her what her biggest accomplishment in life was, she would not hesitate to list her children, Elizabeth, Samantha and Kelley. However, you can ask any one of her loved ones and they would list her generous heart that bled kindness, love and acceptance unto everyone she met.
In November 2002, she was born again and saved by her heavenly father. She married Geary Smith Nov. 20, 2004, and gained another three children, Geary, Jade and Cody Smith.
She loved many, but especially children. She was, for a time, a guardian ad litem. She also worked with Cases of Courage, a nonprofit organization that packed and donated bags of clothing and supplies for foster children in Carteret County via Abide Ministries. She adopted everyone’s babies and became “mama Cheryl” to all. Also known as the “baby whisperer,” she saved many a new mother by snuggling newborns, cooking food, cleaning or running errands. Her helping hand never tired.
She is survived by her husband, Geary Smith; children, Elizabeth Dryden and husband Matthew, Samantha Dyer, Kelley Ennis, Geary D. Smith and wife Laura, Rebecca Jade Lowry and husband Benjamin and Cody Smith; her grandchildren, Rosalynn and Weston Dryden, Wyatt, Cade and Rhett Ennis and Willow Smith; siblings, Kristy B. Tarrant and husband George and Toby Boyles and wife Lisa; father, Bruce Mason; nieces and nephews, Allie Schofield, Justin Boyles, Daniel Tarrant, Jayme Boyles, Forrest Boyles and Lawson Boyles; and great-niece and nephew, Olivia Schofield and Gavin Tarrant.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Ray Timbrook Mason; father, Lawrence Grat Boyles; and sister, Kelley Rae Boyles.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Cheryl wished for one of two things, a donation to Abide Ministries, 6630 Bay Circle, Suite A
Norcross, Georgia 30071 or online at northlands.churchcenter.com/unproxy/registrations/events/916281, to continue to support Cases for Courage, or for an act of kindness or service for another to continue her God-given mission to be a blessing to all she had the privilege to come across.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.