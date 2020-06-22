Ernest W. Whaley Jr., 66, of Concord Township, Pa., formerly of Carteret County, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Erie, Pa.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Born in Corry, Pa., January 15, 1954, he was the son of the late Ernest Whaley Sr. and Louise Skarra Whaley Dziedzic.
Ernest was married to Helen Marie Lindstrom. He loved riding motorcycles.
In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by his daughter, Tessa Whaley Napier and husband Carl of New Bern; his sisters, Bridget Langhurst and husband Larry of Corry, Rosie Deemer and husband William of Pittsburgh, Pa., Beatrice Crandall and husband Alan of Dade City, Fla., and Patricia Foreman and husband Jim of Corry; three grandchildren, Hope Wilkey and husband Gaige, Joiya Napier and Tristin Napier; his great-granddaughter, Sophie Wilkey; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his son, Ernest Whaley III.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
