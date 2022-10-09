Charles Nelson, tlantic
Charles Dorn (Chuck) Nelson, 73, of Atlantic passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. at Crystal Coast Hospice House. He is survived by his daughter Heather Fuchs (Charles), son Zachary Nelson (Lela); grandchildren: Charles Michael, Payton and Brayden Fuchs, Gracelyn Brinson, and Kenna Nelson; great granddaughter, Charlotte Fuchs; and the mother of his children, Marie Mason.
DAVID R. CEROVAC, Havelock
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served.
DARRELL E. WEBER, Clayton
Darrell E. Weber, 81, of Clayton, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Emerald Isle. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
