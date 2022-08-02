Ashley Edward Taylor, 80, of Bogue, NC, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC.
Ashley was born on February 1, 1942, in Morehead City, NC, to the late Marvin Jackson Taylor and Cora Beatrice Russell Taylor. He lived his early life in Bogue and after graduating from high school he lived in Richmond and Norfolk, VA., and in Rocky Mount, NC where he was employed with the Atlantic Coast Line and Seaboard Coast Line Railroad as an Operator, and as a Ticket Agent with Amtrak.
He is survived by his nephew, David Bert Stanley of Stone Mountain, Georgia; his nieces, Diana Stanley Holland of Leland, North Carolina, Donna Norris of Anchorage, Alaska, and Margie Cawthorn of Houston, Texas, along with their spouses; 2 great nieces; 5 great nephews; and 2 great great nephews. He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Barry Arthur.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darold O. Taylor, and sister, Audrey T. Stanley.
His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bogue.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
