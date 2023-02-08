Joan Lewis, Beaufort
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, February 07, 2023 at her home. Joan was always a homemaker, a loving wife and mother. She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church and was very involved in teaching and children ministries. It was her desire that her life would reflect her relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ.
DANIEL JAY "D.J." SAVAGE II, Newport
Daniel Jay "D.J" Savage II, 52, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 12th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Luzaminda Savage.
MAJOR KYNN TIMOTHY JOHNSON, U.S. ARMY, RETIRED, Beaufort
Major Kynn Timothy Johnson, U.S. Army, Retired, 67, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Gene McLendon. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
GLORIA R. ELWELL, Morehead City
Gloria R. Elwell, 97, of Ft Myers, Florida, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Gloria was born on May 18, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to the late Louis and Florence Bandow. She was employed by the Minnesota Twins Baseball Team for over 20 years.
GEORGE F. GERES, New Bern
George F. Geres, of New Bern, North Carolina and formerly of Vestal, New York, peacefully went home to the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023. Private burial will be conducted at the Military Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
