John Craddock Lawson, III, 68, of Morehead City, NC, died May 12th, 2023, from injuries sustained in a biking accident.
John was born in Halifax, VA, on March 14, 1955, the third child of Mary Jo Tucker and John Craddock Lawson, Jr. In 1964, at age nine, John moved with his family to Washington, NC. It was here on the beautiful Pamlico River that he developed his love for all things related to the water, particularly boating and sailing. His love of sailing developed into a lifelong passion for wind surfing.
John was educated at Christchurch School in Rappahannock, VA, and Parsons School of Design in New York City. At Parsons he was the only small-town southerner surrounded by big city northerners. These students were intrigued by John’s description of Washington as being like Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show. They started calling him Floyd, after Floyd Lawson, the barber on The Andy Griffith Show.
On May 12, 2001, John was married to Linda Grieves, whom he loved deeply. In fact, he confessed to being struck by ‘love at first sight’ when they met. It was a profound loss for him when Linda died several years ago, but his deep love for her never waned. John’s passing on their anniversary is one of the beautiful ironies of his death. Linda had two sons, Wayne and Shane Dodson, whom John also loved, and welcomed as family.
John’s professional life as a design engineer found him traveling the country working in multiple industries, with a notable concentration in the aerospace industry. His work took him to Arizona, and St. Louis, to New Bern, NC, and Florida, to name a few. He was loved by many and made friends wherever he went.
Brother was the affectionate name given by his two older sisters, Nancy and Becky. His nieces and nephews knew him as Uncle Brother, and his grandchildren lovingly knew him as PeePa.
John is survived by sisters Rebecca Lawson Leach and husband Richard of Washington, NC, and Nancy Lawson Holcomb of Cape Charles, VA. Stepsons, Wayne Dodson and wife Sara of Morehead City, NC, and Shayne Dodson and wife Nichole of Tallahassee, Florida. Step grandchildren, Alexandra, Aleena and Bailey Mae Dodson of Morehead City, NC. Nieces, Nancy Leach of Ocracoke, NC, and Elizabeth Leach Johnson and husband Parker of Washington, NC. Nephews, Paul Watson and wife Ingrid of Eastville, VA, Tucker Watson and wife Elizabeth of Cape Charles, VA, and John Watson of Richmond, VA.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in John’s memory may be made to Sound Rivers in Washington, NC (www.soundrivers.org)
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC. Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
