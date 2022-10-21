Steven Hunter Lilley, 69, of Hubert, died Sunday, October 16,2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
A Funeral Mass was held Monday, October 24,2022, at 10:30am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial with Military Honors followed at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday, October 23,2022, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
