William “Pastor Bill” Ralph Smith, 50, of Burgaw, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington. He has family in Hubert.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday today at Burgaw Baptist Church in Burgaw with the Rev. Timothy Cook and the Rev. Terry Golden officiating. A celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Baptist Church in Hubert with the Rev. Terry Golden officiating.
Pastor Bill is survived by his wife of 18 years, Betty Strain Smith; son, Isaiah Smith; brother, Donald Curtis Smith Jr. of Hubert; sister, Pam Luna of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Smith Forsythe.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or Burgaw Baptist Church Operation In As Much.
A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
