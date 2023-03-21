Major Benton O'Neal (Neal) Paschall, 58, of Newport, North Carolina, died unexpectedly March 10, 2023.
He was born in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, on October 6, 1964, to Dorothy and Marvin Paschall and grew up in Morganton, North Carolina. Neal graduated from Freedom High School in 1982 and received his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University in 1986 in animal science.
During college, he met Joan Marie Hardin, and they married in 1992. Neal served in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years, primarily as a Harrier pilot. He was deployed overseas twice to aid in Operation Iraqi Freedom and received the Combat Action Ribbon (Iraq). He also received two awards of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal as well as numerous service and unit commendation awards.
After retiring from the USMC, he began a second career as a pilot for Delta Airlines. Neal enjoyed hiking, hunting, boating, cycling, swimming, and vegetable gardening, but his main focus was on his family. He was a devoted husband and father who was determined to turn everything into a life lesson. Neal was always willing to take the initiative to help others including his family, friends, and community. He was hardworking, loyal, trusting, fair, practical, and protective.
Neal is survived by his wife of 30 years, Joan Paschall; his three loving daughters, Meghan, Alanna, and Catherine; his parents, Dorothy and Marvin Paschall of Morganton, NC; his brother, Jay Paschall, and his wife, Laura, of Hickory, NC; and his sister Susan, and her husband, Gary Woodall of Harrison, TN.
A memorial service will be held at St Egbert’s Catholic Church in Morehead City, NC on Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. An additional service will be held at a later date in Morganton, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Ducks Unlimited.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.