Deborah G. Harris, 68, of Newport, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 4th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Deborah was born on September 13, 1953, in Raleigh, North Carolina, to the late Sidney and Nancy Grimes. She graduated Valedictorian with the Class of 1971 from the North Iredell High School. Furthering her education, Deborah received her bachelor’s degree as a Radiologist Tech from the University of North Carolina in 1975.
Being in the outdoors was certainly Deborah’s happy place. Whether it was hiking in the mountains, where she was memorized by the beautiful views, or on the coast where she enjoyed feeling the sand between her toes, collecting various shells. Deborah truly appreciated nature. Music was another great interest for Deborah, the Beatles were by far her favorite group, and she knew every song by heart.
Deborah will be remembered as loving wife of 43 years to her husband, Dr. Keith A. Harris. She is also survived by her brothers, Sidney R. Grimes Jr. and wife Judy of Shreveport, LA and Robert W. Grimes and wife Brenda of Statesville, NC; and four cats that she enjoyed cuddling with.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd, Newport, NC 28570 or the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.